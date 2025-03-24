View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horry County Police Dept. (@horrycountypd) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat. The Horry County Police Department said on social media that the 4th Precinct Patrol Division responded to a neighborhood where a kangaroo was seen on the loose. Advertisement The officers "returned this pouch potato pet home," the post said. The animal's owner, Lindsey Richardson, said she had just woken up when a neighbor alerted her that her exotic pet was loose. Richardson said she had to go out in her silk, pink pajamas to help police wrangle the loose 'roo. Richardson later determined the kangaroo had gotten out thanks to her goat unlatching a gate. Read More Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000 Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue