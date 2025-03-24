Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.

The Horry County Police Department said on social media that the 4th Precinct Patrol Division responded to a neighborhood where a kangaroo was seen on the loose.

Advertisement

The officers "returned this pouch potato pet home," the post said.

The animal's owner, Lindsey Richardson, said she had just woken up when a neighbor alerted her that her exotic pet was loose.

Richardson said she had to go out in her silk, pink pajamas to help police wrangle the loose 'roo.

Richardson later determined the kangaroo had gotten out thanks to her goat unlatching a gate.