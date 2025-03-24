Trending
Odd News
March 24, 2025 / 10:19 AM

Goat opens gate, lets kangaroo loose in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rounded up an escaped kangaroo, which turned out to have been released by a mischievous goat.

The Horry County Police Department said on social media that the 4th Precinct Patrol Division responded to a neighborhood where a kangaroo was seen on the loose.

The officers "returned this pouch potato pet home," the post said.

The animal's owner, Lindsey Richardson, said she had just woken up when a neighbor alerted her that her exotic pet was loose.

Richardson said she had to go out in her silk, pink pajamas to help police wrangle the loose 'roo.

Richardson later determined the kangaroo had gotten out thanks to her goat unlatching a gate.

Latest Headlines

Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Otters escape from Wisconsin zoo enclosure amid snowstorm
March 24 (UPI) -- Keepers at a Wisconsin zoo are on the hunt for a pair of otters that escaped from their enclosure under cover of a snowstorm.
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 2 days ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game.
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
Odd News // 2 days ago
Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue
March 21 (UPI) -- Librarians in Ohio said a copy of "Wild West" by Bertrand W. Sinclair is returning to circulation after being returned 98 years past its due date.
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
March 21 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Ohio city led police on a hoof chase on a busy highway before getting a new home at a farm.
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
March 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office used a drone to rescue three deer that had fallen through the thin ice on a partially frozen lake.
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said going on an errand to replace the tires on his vehicle led to his winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
Odd News // 3 days ago
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
March 20 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Australia came to the assistance of a hungry magpie that went searching for food and ended up trapped inside a grocery store.
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
Odd News // 3 days ago
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said a mysterious ice chunk that crashed through the roof of a Florida home in February did not come from an airplane.
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Odd News // 3 days ago
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
March 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman bought a painting for $2.99 at a thrift store and it ended up being auctioned for $2,875 when it was found to be the work of Johann Berthelsen.
