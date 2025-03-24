Trending
Odd News
March 24, 2025 / 1:22 PM

Police wrangle loose donkey with mints

By Ben Hooper
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in England's West Midlands were able to wrangle an escaped donkey wandering in traffic by "bribing him" with his favorite treat -- mints.

The West Midlands Police said on social media that officers from the Bloxwich post "hoofed it" to the Beechdale estate when a donkey was reported to be causing traffic issues on nearby roads.

"Officers managed to bring the donkey, who they have affectionately named Ned, under control after bribing him with mints," the post said.

Sgt. Chris Beards, response supervisor at Bloxwich, said Ned is a repeat offender and was known to police from his previous escapes.

"He's a cheeky one and had escaped from his field before. He was causing a nuisance on the roads for motorists so my officers had to find him and take him back to his field. He loves mints and once he had chomped down on one he was braying for more and was happy to come back with us," Beards said.

"We took him back to his field and although we couldn't locate his owner, but we made sure the fence was secure so he couldn't get out again."

