Australian father and son complete 45 consecutive loops in a glider

March 24 (UPI) -- An Australian father and son took to the sky in a glider and broke a Guinness World Record by performing 45 consecutive inside loops.

David Scutchings said he decided he wanted to go for a world record as he approached his 50th birthday, so he recruited his son, Max, 16, to join him in a twin-seat DG-1000 glider in the sky over Gawler, South Australia.

"Throughout my whole life I've been trying to set myself as a role model for young people, in particular my family, to show that goal setting, working hard, having discipline and really trying hard is the way to get what you want to achieve, and that's what we did with this record," the father told Guinness World Records.

The pair attempted the record on Australia Day, Jan. 26, and completed 45 consecutive loops, smashing the previous record of 24, which had stood since 2001.

Scutchings, who flies helicopters for the South Australia Police, said he hoped to inspire young people to go into aviation, saying it's "one of the best things you can do in your life."