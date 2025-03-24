Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a sign at the organization's headquarters -- by completing 38 behind-the-back basketball passes in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records, attempted the record for the most behind-the-back passes off a wall in 30 seconds during a visit to Guinness World Records headquarters in London.

"The only wall available to use was the one with the official Guinness World Records logo on it," Rush wrote online.

Rush realized shortly into his attempt that the bouncing ball was causing the sign to fall apart.

"First, the star peels off, then pieces of the wooden logo start clattering to the floor," Rush wrote. "It sounded like a mini demolition zone!"

Rush took the record with 38 passes, besting the previous record of 25.

"The Guinness team was supportive, and to top it off, I've been dubbed the 'LeBron James of record-breaking.' I thought, how ironic is that? LeBron broke the NBA's all-time scoring record passing 50,000 points, and here I am, breaking a basketball record of my own," Rush wrote.