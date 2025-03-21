Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000

A Maryland man accidentally hit the wrong button on a Maryland Lottery vending machine and ended up with a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game. The Edgewood man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at a Bel Air Wawa store last week to buy a lottery ticket, which is a daily routine for him.

"I stopped at a lottery store on my way to work, like I do every day," he said. "Gas, if the truck needs it, coffee and a scratch ticket -- that's my morning routine."

The man said a slip of the finger resulted in his pushing the wrong button.

"I was staring at my ticket but, for some reason, hit the Monopoly button," the player recalled.

The Monopoly X20 ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"I didn't notice the match at first, but when I did I thought I saw $1,000 as the prize, which was fantastic," he said. "I wanted to make sure that I'd really won $1,000 before I called my wife. When I saw the $50,000, everything got very still. I didn't move, just stared at the ticket for a long time. I stopped breathing, I think."

The winner said his prize money will allow him to pay off his truck and give a boost to his savings account.