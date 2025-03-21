Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes. The men, members of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Men Opposing Sex Trafficking, or MOST, completed their game at 10 a.m. Friday in the gym at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. Advertisement The 23 players ranged in age from 17 to 64, and were required to remain inside the gym for the duration of the attempt, even while taking breaks. The final score was 13,096 to 12,972. Money raised by the attempt went toward fighting sex trafficking and supporting recovery programs for survivors. Read More Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000 Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway