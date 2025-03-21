Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 21, 2025 / 2:49 PM

Library book back in circulation after being 98 years overdue

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 21 (UPI) -- Librarians in Ohio said a copy of Wild West by Bertrand W. Sinclair is returning to circulation after being returned 98 years past its due date.

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library said on social media that the tome was checked out in 1926 and returned to the Prince Hill Branch in late 2024.

Advertisement

Christopher Smith, the facility's genealogy and research services reference librarian, said the book was found by a family on the shelf of an elderly relative who recently died.

"We assume it's the person who checked it out, but we don't know that," Smith told WVXU News.

Smith said it would take a lot of digging through old records to find out if the library even has lending ledgers that old.

The library bought a new copy of the book a few years after it failed to return, and that copy is still in circulation today. Smith said it will now be joined by its long-absent twin.

Advertisement

"I just found it fascinating. The fact that it came back in decent shape, considering it's an almost a 100-year-old book -- that's crazy," Smith said. "The fact that it made it back to us, and didn't just make it into the garbage or recycling or getting ground up for paper pulp? It's just amazing that a book like that made it back to us."

Smith said the library no longer charges late fees, but he estimated the 98-year overdue book would have accrued about $730 in fines under the old system.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Georgia men play single basketball game for record-breaking 121 hours
March 21 (UPI) -- A group of Georgia men broke a Guinness World Record by playing a continuous basketball game for 121 hours and 3 minutes.
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man buys the wrong lottery ticket, wins $50,000
March 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning $50,000 from the accidentally-purchased game.
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway
March 21 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Ohio city led police on a hoof chase on a busy highway before getting a new home at a farm.
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
March 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office used a drone to rescue three deer that had fallen through the thin ice on a partially frozen lake.
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said going on an errand to replace the tires on his vehicle led to his winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
March 20 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Australia came to the assistance of a hungry magpie that went searching for food and ended up trapped inside a grocery store.
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
Odd News // 1 day ago
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said a mysterious ice chunk that crashed through the roof of a Florida home in February did not come from an airplane.
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Odd News // 1 day ago
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
March 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman bought a painting for $2.99 at a thrift store and it ended up being auctioned for $2,875 when it was found to be the work of Johann Berthelsen.
Rescuers save cat with head stuck in metal can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers save cat with head stuck in metal can
March 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Mississippi came to the rescue of a cat seen wandering loose in a neighborhood with a metal can stuck over its head.
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
March 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $150,000 lottery prize thanks to some advice from his mother and a healthy serving of beginner's luck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement