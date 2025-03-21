Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Ohio city led police on a hoof chase on a busy highway before getting a new home at a farm.

The Akron Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls about a goat on State Road 8 North, near Tallmadge Avenue.

The department shared body camera footage of the ensuing pursuit on social media.

"APD Officers were able to catch the goat and found it had no tags, chips or markings to indicate where it belonged," police wrote in the post.

The goat was picked up by a local animal rescue group and taken to a farm, where she was given the appropriate new name, Fugitive.