Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 21, 2025 / 2:39 PM

Ohio police chase down loose goat on busy highway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 21 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Ohio city led police on a hoof chase on a busy highway before getting a new home at a farm.

The Akron Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls about a goat on State Road 8 North, near Tallmadge Avenue.

Advertisement

The department shared body camera footage of the ensuing pursuit on social media.

"APD Officers were able to catch the goat and found it had no tags, chips or markings to indicate where it belonged," police wrote in the post.

The goat was picked up by a local animal rescue group and taken to a farm, where she was given the appropriate new name, Fugitive.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sheriff's office uses drone to rescue 3 deer from frozen lake
March 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office used a drone to rescue three deer that had fallen through the thin ice on a partially frozen lake.
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Errand to get new tires leads to $250,000 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said going on an errand to replace the tires on his vehicle led to his winning a $250,000 lottery prize.
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Animal rescuer captures magpie trapped inside grocery store
March 20 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Australia came to the assistance of a hungry magpie that went searching for food and ended up trapped inside a grocery store.
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
Odd News // 1 day ago
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said a mysterious ice chunk that crashed through the roof of a Florida home in February did not come from an airplane.
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Odd News // 1 day ago
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
March 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman bought a painting for $2.99 at a thrift store and it ended up being auctioned for $2,875 when it was found to be the work of Johann Berthelsen.
Rescuers save cat with head stuck in metal can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers save cat with head stuck in metal can
March 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Mississippi came to the rescue of a cat seen wandering loose in a neighborhood with a metal can stuck over its head.
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
March 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $150,000 lottery prize thanks to some advice from his mother and a healthy serving of beginner's luck.
Truck crash spills corn on Virginia highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Truck crash spills corn on Virginia highway
March 19 (UPI) -- A semi truck crash on a Virginia highway's runaway truck ramp caused the roadway to become covered in loose corn kernels.
Police: Mini horse had 'a little too much fun' on St. Patrick's Day
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police: Mini horse had 'a little too much fun' on St. Patrick's Day
March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan put their cowboy skills to the test when they were called to round up a loose miniature horse that "had a little too much fun" on St. Patrick's Day.
Blobfish named New Zealand's Fish of the Year 2025
Odd News // 2 days ago
Blobfish named New Zealand's Fish of the Year 2025
March 19 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust announced the Fish of the Year 2025 competition was won by the blobfish, a species once voted the "world's ugliest animal."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
FAA: Ice chunk that crashed through Florida roof was not from plane
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
North Carolina man wins $150,000 from his first lottery game
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Painting bought for $2.99 at Goodwill auctioned for $2,875
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement