Paul Rush said a trip to have new tires put on his vehicle led to his winning $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 20 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said going on an errand to replace the tires on his vehicle led to his winning a $250,000 lottery prize. Paul Rush told Virginia Lottery officials he went out to have new tires put on his vehicle, and once he left the shop he stopped at the nearby Royal Gas Station on West 14th Street in Front Royal. Advertisement

He bought a few scratch-off lottery tickets, and discovered one of them, a Black Diamond Dazzler game, was a $250,000 winner.

He bought a few scratch-off lottery tickets, and discovered one of them, a Black Diamond Dazzler game, was a $250,000 winner.

"I was really happy." the winner recalled.

Rush did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.