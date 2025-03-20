|Advertisement
"This cat was digging through the trash looking for food," the post said. "It got its head stuck in the cat food can."
The cat, which was said to be weak and dehydrated, was caught and the can removed.
"From the smell, I would say [the can had] been on the poor cat's head a couple of days," the post said.
ARF said it is now accepting donations to help pay for the cat's veterinary needs, as well as those of the group's other rescued animals.
"Please make sure your garbage cans are closed tightly to avoid any animal getting their head caught," ARF officials wrote. "This kitty was one of the lucky ones."