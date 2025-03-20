Trending
March 20, 2025 / 12:36 PM

Rescuers save cat with head stuck in metal can

By Ben Hooper
Rescuers with the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi were able to save a cat seen wandering loose with its head stuck inside a metal can. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF)/Facebook
1 of 2 | Rescuers with the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi were able to save a cat seen wandering loose with its head stuck inside a metal can. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF)/Facebook

March 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Mississippi came to the rescue of a cat seen wandering loose in a neighborhood with a metal can stuck over its head.

The Jackson-based Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi, or ARF, said on social media that rescuers responded to a neighborhood on a report of a cat in distress.

"This cat was digging through the trash looking for food," the post said. "It got its head stuck in the cat food can."

The cat, which was said to be weak and dehydrated, was caught and the can removed.

"From the smell, I would say [the can had] been on the poor cat's head a couple of days," the post said.

ARF said it is now accepting donations to help pay for the cat's veterinary needs, as well as those of the group's other rescued animals.

"Please make sure your garbage cans are closed tightly to avoid any animal getting their head caught," ARF officials wrote. "This kitty was one of the lucky ones."

