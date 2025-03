Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 20 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Australia came to the assistance of a hungry magpie that went searching for food and ended up trapped inside a grocery store.

Nigel Williamson, owner of Nigel's Animal Rescue, responded to the Coles store in Coburg North, Victoria, where a magpie was found wandering loose through the aisles in a successful search for food -- and an unsuccessful search for the exit.

Advertisement

Williamson posted a video to Facebook showing how he led the magpie to a trap he had set inside the store.

The magpie was taken outside the store and released back into the wild.