March 19 (UPI) -- A semi truck crash on a Virginia highway's runaway truck ramp caused the roadway to become covered in loose corn kernels.

The Albemarle County Police Department said on social media that officers responded alongside Albemarle County Fire Rescue about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a crashed semi on the Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

"While there is no impact to the travel lanes at this time, the crash has resulted in corn debris across the roadway," police said.

The post included a photo of the wreckage surrounded by corn.

"Motorists should be aware that the scattered corn may attract wildlife to the area. Please drive with caution and stay alert for any animals that may be crossing the road," police wrote.