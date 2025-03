Savion Lytle tried a lottery game for the first time and scored a $150,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

March 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $150,000 lottery prize thanks to some advice from his mother and a healthy serving of beginner's luck. Rock Hill resident Savion Lytle told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had never bought a lottery ticket before he listened to his mother's advice. Advertisement

"My mom was actually the one who got me into it," he said.

Lytle placed a $30 bet on the digital instant game The Lamp while in Raleigh for work, and scored the $150,000 prize on his first attempt.

"It was my first time playing any lottery game," he said.

He said some of his winnings will go toward paying for trade school, where he hopes to learn welding.

"This is a blessing," Lytle said.