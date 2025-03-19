Police: Mini horse had 'a little too much fun' on St. Patrick's Day

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan put their cowboy skills to the test when they were called to round up a loose miniature horse that "had a little too much fun" on St. Patrick's Day.

The Brownstown Township Police Department said the small equine was found wandering around a residential neighborhood Monday evening.

"St. Patrick's Day brings out some wild behavior so our night shift was on high alert for suspicious activity," the department wrote on social media. "Well look who they caught creeping around one of our subdivisions."

Police shared photos of the mini horse on social media, writing: "This guy had a little too much fun on St. [Paddy's] Day."