March 19, 2025 / 1:24 PM

Police: Mini horse had 'a little too much fun' on St. Patrick's Day

By Ben Hooper
March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan put their cowboy skills to the test when they were called to round up a loose miniature horse that "had a little too much fun" on St. Patrick's Day.

The Brownstown Township Police Department said the small equine was found wandering around a residential neighborhood Monday evening.

"St. Patrick's Day brings out some wild behavior so our night shift was on high alert for suspicious activity," the department wrote on social media. "Well look who they caught creeping around one of our subdivisions."

Police shared photos of the mini horse on social media, writing: "This guy had a little too much fun on St. [Paddy's] Day."

Blobfish named New Zealand's Fish of the Year 2025
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Blobfish named New Zealand's Fish of the Year 2025
March 19 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust announced the Fish of the Year 2025 competition was won by the blobfish, a species once voted the "world's ugliest animal."
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $1M lottery prize thanks to store's low stock
March 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman whose local store was sold out of the lottery ticket she wanted to buy was forced to choose a replacement -- and won a $1 million prize.
Police: Reported swimmers in distress 'turned out to be geese'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police: Reported swimmers in distress 'turned out to be geese'
March 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders launched a swift search following a report of swimmers in distress off the Matua coast, but police said the supposed swimmers "turned out to be geese."
Ontario woman's missing cat turns up after 7 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ontario woman's missing cat turns up after 7 years
March 18 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman was reunited with her beloved pet cat 7 years and 4 months after he went missing, thanks to the animal's microchip.
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man juggles at all 63 U.S. national parks
March 18 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush may have created a new title category by juggling in all 63 U.S. national parks.
'Dancing' horse rescued from busy California road
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Dancing' horse rescued from busy California road
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in California came to the rescue of an escaped "dancing" horse that waltzed into a busy roadway.
Parade of 897 wiener dogs breaks Guinness World Record in Germany
Odd News // 1 day ago
Parade of 897 wiener dogs breaks Guinness World Record in Germany
March 17 (UPI) -- A German city broke a Guinness World Record when it hosted a parade that featured at least 897 dachshunds.
Australian man wins $186,338 lottery prize in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian man wins $186,338 lottery prize in North Carolina
March 17 (UPI) -- An Australian man visiting North Carolina ended up winning a $186,338 prize from a Cash 5 lottery ticket.
University graduate returns book to school's library after 64 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
University graduate returns book to school's library after 64 years
March 17 (UPI) -- A University of British Columbia graduate mailed a package to the school that turned out to be a book he had borrowed from the library 64 years earlier.
Trains stopped for horse on Maine railroad bridge
Odd News // 2 days ago
Trains stopped for horse on Maine railroad bridge
March 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maine had to stop train traffic on a set of tracks when a horse wandered out onto a railroad bridge over a stream.
