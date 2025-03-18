Trending
March 18, 2025 / 11:01 AM

'Dancing' horse rescued from busy California road

By Ben Hooper
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in California came to the rescue of an escaped "dancing" horse that waltzed into a busy roadway.

The Fremont Police Department said officers responded to a report of a loose horse that wandered into traffic on Niles Canyon Road.

"When officers arrived on scene, community members were trying to get the horse onto the side of the road, but it was still close to the active roadway," the department said in a Facebook post.

A police sergeant who has experience with horses arrived at the scene and was able to halter the equine and lead it back to its stable.

"The owners were grateful that we went above and beyond to help return their horse, Colorado, which is used for dancing in Charreria (Traditional Mexican Rodeos) and plays a big role in their family business," police wrote.

