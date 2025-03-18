Trending
March 18, 2025 / 1:41 PM

Ontario woman's missing cat turns up after 7 years

By Ben Hooper
Ontario's Windsor/Essex County Humane Society said a stray cat was recently brought to the facility and a microchip scan led to the discovery that he had been missing for 7 years and 4 months. Photo courtesy of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society/Facebook
March 18 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman was reunited with her beloved pet cat 7 years and 4 months after he went missing, thanks to the animal's microchip.

The Windsor/Essex Humane Society said on social media that the cat, named Julio, went missing in November 2017.

The shelter said Julio "somehow managed to avoid getting caught" despite being microchipped and his owner conducting a wide-reaching search that even involved multiple public notices being posted.

Julio turned up at the shelter during the weekend and was scanned for a microchip, which revealed his owner's information.

"I had given up hope," the cat's owner told shelter officials. "Hearing that he was alive and found yesterday was unbelievable! I am still in shock."

She said Julio is settling in nicely back at home.

"He has been so happy to be cuddled and listening to relaxing cat music," she said.

Julio's owner said his rediscovery after such a long period of time is "proof that we should never give up hope."

