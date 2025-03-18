Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 18 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush may have created a new title category by juggling in all 63 U.S. national parks.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records, visited all 63 U.S. national parks with his family over the course of five years, and at each park he took some time to film himself juggling.

Rush said he is now attempting to get a Guinness World Records title for his accomplishment.

"If I'm not the first to do it (which as far as I can tell I am), I'm at least the fastest, completing this journey in under five years," Rush wrote online.

Guinness World Records' online database does not currently list a title for juggling in every national park, so if Rush's application is successful, he will be the first to hold the record.

Rush's sons, Jeremy and Peter, completed the Junior Ranger program at each park the family visited, and have applied to originate the record for the youngest brothers to earn Junior Ranger badges at all U.S. national parks.