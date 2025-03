An Australian man visiting North Carolina scored a $186,338 prize from a Cash 5 lottery drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- An Australian man visiting North Carolina ended up winning a $186,338 prize from a Cash 5 lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Gregory Coombes, of Grafton, New South Wales, was visiting North Carolina when he bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Feb. 14 Cash 5 drawing at Quick Pantry on West Mills Street in Columbus. Advertisement

Coombes matched all five of the numbers drawn, earning a $186,338 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching all five numbers in the drawing are 1 in 962,598.

The visiting Australian did not reveal whether he had any immediate plans for his winnings.