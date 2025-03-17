Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 17 (UPI) -- A kitten stranded on a Las Vegas overpass for at least three weeks was rescued by a group of concerned citizens and a team of electricians.

Members of the Amor Peludo rescue group learned of the kitten's predicament from a Facebook post and contacted Lizzie Fuchs, whose father, Victor Fuchs, is president and CEO of an electrician company called Helix Electric.

The Helix team used a boom lift and two nets to ensnare the feline and bring it safely back down to ground level.

"It was amazing. Yeah, I've never been part of a cat rescue," Troy McTeer, division manager for Helix Electric, told KVVU-TV. "Just dropped everything else going on and went and got me a kitty."

Veterinarian Morgan Spaulding at Boca Park Animal Hospital said the kitten, now named Helix, was in surprisingly good health, despite his time trapped on the overpass.

"Especially on the side of the freeway, often you see pelvic fractures, respiratory difficulties. You kind of expects a hit by car situation, but he was one of the lucky ones for sure," Spaulding said. "He was dehydrated, he's very thin, but overall, I think he's a pretty tough guy."

Amor Peludo members said they will be searching the area in the coming days to determine whether Helix's mother and siblings are somewhere nearby.