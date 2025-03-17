Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 17, 2025 / 11:20 AM

Kitten rescued after three weeks on Las Vegas overpass

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 17 (UPI) -- A kitten stranded on a Las Vegas overpass for at least three weeks was rescued by a group of concerned citizens and a team of electricians.

Members of the Amor Peludo rescue group learned of the kitten's predicament from a Facebook post and contacted Lizzie Fuchs, whose father, Victor Fuchs, is president and CEO of an electrician company called Helix Electric.

Advertisement

The Helix team used a boom lift and two nets to ensnare the feline and bring it safely back down to ground level.

"It was amazing. Yeah, I've never been part of a cat rescue," Troy McTeer, division manager for Helix Electric, told KVVU-TV. "Just dropped everything else going on and went and got me a kitty."

Veterinarian Morgan Spaulding at Boca Park Animal Hospital said the kitten, now named Helix, was in surprisingly good health, despite his time trapped on the overpass.

"Especially on the side of the freeway, often you see pelvic fractures, respiratory difficulties. You kind of expects a hit by car situation, but he was one of the lucky ones for sure," Spaulding said. "He was dehydrated, he's very thin, but overall, I think he's a pretty tough guy."

Advertisement

Amor Peludo members said they will be searching the area in the coming days to determine whether Helix's mother and siblings are somewhere nearby.

Read More

Latest Headlines

University graduate returns book to school's library after 64 years
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
University graduate returns book to school's library after 64 years
March 17 (UPI) -- A University of British Columbia graduate mailed a package to the school that turned out to be a book he had borrowed from the library 64 years earlier.
Trains stopped for horse on Maine railroad bridge
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Trains stopped for horse on Maine railroad bridge
March 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maine had to stop train traffic on a set of tracks when a horse wandered out onto a railroad bridge over a stream.
Live alligator left behind in Michigan motel room
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Live alligator left behind in Michigan motel room
March 17 (UPI) -- Police near the northern tip of Michigan's lower peninsula were called to a motel to help secure an unusual piece of left-behind property: a live alligator.
Virginia Zoo responds to gorilla escape rumors: 'we don't have those'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Virginia Zoo responds to gorilla escape rumors: 'we don't have those'
March 14 (UPI) -- The Virginia Zoo responded to rumors of an escaped gorilla in Norfolk by confirming that not only were all of its animals accounted for, but the zoo doesn't even have gorillas.
Brother picks up a $1 million lottery ticket for California woman
Odd News // 2 days ago
Brother picks up a $1 million lottery ticket for California woman
March 14 (UPI) -- A California woman said she is going to buy her brother a new car after she gave him some money to buy her a lottery ticket and he came back with a $1 million winner.
Pi Day: British boy lists 280 digits of pi from memory in one minute
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pi Day: British boy lists 280 digits of pi from memory in one minute
March 14 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old British boy celebrated the run-up to the math-themed holiday Pi Day by breaking a world record for the most decimal places of pi recalled in one minute.
Florida man finds alligator in his kitchen
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida man finds alligator in his kitchen
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who left his patio door open for some fresh air ended up coming face-to-face with an alligator in his kitchen.
Sloth gives birth to healthy pup at San Diego Zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sloth gives birth to healthy pup at San Diego Zoo
March 13 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a sloth pup, the first of its species to be born at the facility since 2022.
Night at bar earns Michigan man record-breaking lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Night at bar earns Michigan man record-breaking lottery jackpot
March 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man cut his night out at the bar short when he won a record-breaking $677,141 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack.
First brown bear to undergo brain surgery wakes from hibernation
Odd News // 3 days ago
First brown bear to undergo brain surgery wakes from hibernation
March 13 (UPI) -- A zoo in England said the first brown bear to undergo brain surgery has awakened from hibernation and appears to be back to his old self.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police officer steps in when alligator blocks pizza delivery in Florida
Police officer steps in when alligator blocks pizza delivery in Florida
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Virginia Zoo responds to gorilla escape rumors: 'we don't have those'
Virginia Zoo responds to gorilla escape rumors: 'we don't have those'
First brown bear to undergo brain surgery wakes from hibernation
First brown bear to undergo brain surgery wakes from hibernation
Escaped pet monkey captured after home burglary spree
Escaped pet monkey captured after home burglary spree
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement