March 17 (UPI) -- A German city broke a Guinness World Record when it hosted a parade that featured some 900 dachshunds or more.

Regensburg, home of the dachshund-themed Dackelmuseum, hosted the world's largest dachshund dog walk when the Dackelparade featured at least 897 wiener dogs walking with their owners.

Some counts indicated the number may have been as high as 1,175, but Guinness World Records could only confirm 897.

Seppi Küblbeck, who founded the Dackelmuseum with his husband, Oliver Storz, said the parade was aimed at bringing some positive energy to the community.

"The dachshund isn't political," he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "For the dachshund, all people are equal -- regardless of skin color, or where they come from."