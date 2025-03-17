Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maine had to stop train traffic on a set of tracks when a horse wandered out onto a railroad bridge over a stream.

The Alton Fire Department said on social media that personnel responded alongside teams from the Bradford Fire Department and the Lagrange Fire Department when the horse was spotted on the railroad bridge in Lagrange, near Bangor.

Advertisement

Firefighters contacted the train company to halt traffic over the bridge while the rescue was underway.

The department said firefighters "were able to safely remove the horse from the bridge."