Brother picks up a $1 million lottery ticket for California woman

A California woman sent her brother to the store to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket and he came back with a $1 million winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 14 (UPI) -- A California woman said she is going to buy her brother a new car after she gave him some money to buy her a lottery ticket and he came back with a $1 million winner. The winner, identified as J. Garcia, told California Lottery officials she gave her brother some cash to buy her a scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"Once in a while I give my brother $20, and, because I know he loves to buy tickets, I tell him to buy me a ticket," Garcia said.

Garcia's brother called her from Cardenas Market on Lincoln Avenue to tell her he had secured her a Loteria scratch-off game.

Garcia told her brother to scratch the ticket off to save her a potential trip to the store if it was only a $5 prize.

"I think you won," Garcia recalled her brother saying over the phone.

"No," she replied.

He brought her the ticket, which she took to a lottery office and confirmed it was indeed a $1 million winner.

"I went to the California Lottery office, and they told me, 'Yeah, you won,'" she said. "That's when it hit me."

Advertisement

Garcia said her plans for her winnings include potentially buying an income property.

"I'm going to buy my brother a new car," she said.