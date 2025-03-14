Trending
March 14, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Florida man finds alligator in his kitchen

By Ben Hooper
March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who left his patio door open for some fresh air ended up coming face-to-face with an alligator in his kitchen.

Paul Quinn said he was checking his email at his Fort Myers home on Sunday when he discovered an alligator had broken through the screen and entered through his open patio door.

Quinn called 911 and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was summoned to remove the approximately 8-foot-long gator.

He recorded video as the trapper used a catch pole to drag the reptile out of the house.

