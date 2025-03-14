Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who left his patio door open for some fresh air ended up coming face-to-face with an alligator in his kitchen.

Paul Quinn said he was checking his email at his Fort Myers home on Sunday when he discovered an alligator had broken through the screen and entered through his open patio door.

Advertisement

Quinn called 911 and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper was summoned to remove the approximately 8-foot-long gator.

He recorded video as the trapper used a catch pole to drag the reptile out of the house.