Pi Day: British boy lists 280 digits of pi from memory in one minute

March 14 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old British boy celebrated the run-up to the math-themed holiday Pi Day by breaking a world record for the most decimal places of pi recalled in one minute.

Bristol student Alberto Davila Aragon said his memorization of the mathematical constant pi started with a March 2024 contest at his school.

"In March 2024, my school organized an exciting pi digits competition with an amazing prize: the chance to pie our headmaster in the face," Aragon told Guinness World Records.

Aragon won the contest by memorizing 150 digits of pi, but he kept working on it even after smashing the pi into his headmaster's face.

He has now broken the Guinness World Record by rattling off 280 digits of pi in just one minute.

Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14, a reference to the first digits of pi: 3.14.