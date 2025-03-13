1 of 2 | A black-capped capuchin monkey was captured in an Ica, Peru, neighborhood after breaking into multiple homes. Photo courtesy of the National Forestry and Wildlife Service

March 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Peru apprehended an unusual burglary suspect responsible for ransacking multiple homes -- an escaped pet monkey. Peru's National Forestry and Wildlife Service said personnel responded alongside veterinary staff from the Ica Municipal Zoo when a money was seen on rooftops, trees and power lines in an Ica housing complex.

The monkey, a male black-capped capuchin, was found to have broken into a number of local homes and caused damage.

Officials said the monkey is native to the Amazon, not the Ica area, leading them to suspect the small primate was an escaped pet. Marks along the animal's waist were consistent with having been tied with a rope or chain.

The monkey was safely removed from a neighborhood tree and taken to the Ica Municipal Zoo, where it is currently in quarantine.

Officials said the monkey is too domesticated to release into its natural habitat, but it was unclear whether it would remain at the zoo in Ica or be moved to a new permanent home at another zoo or sanctuary.

