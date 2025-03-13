Night at bar earns Michigan man record-breaking lottery jackpot

|Advertisement
"I don't usually play The Jack, but when I saw how high it had gotten I decided I better give it a shot," said the 54-year-old player. "When I checked the ticket on my phone and saw I won, I immediately left the bar. It was overwhelming and emotional to win such a huge amount of money!"
The man's ticket matched nine of the winning numbers in draw 2438250, earning him the largest jackpot in the game's history: $677,141.
The previous record of $503,254 was won at Fletcher's Pub #2 in Kalamazoo in August 2023.