Odd News
March 13, 2025 / 4:17 PM

Sloth gives birth to healthy pup at San Diego Zoo

By Ben Hooper
March 13 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo announced the birth of a sloth pup, the first of its species to be born at the facility since 2022.

The zoo said 12-year-old Xena, already a mother of two, gave birth to the newborn on Feb. 8.

The pup is the first sloth born at the zoo since Xena's middle child, Colheita, was born in June 2022.

"Sloth mothers are very in tune with the needs of their newborns and will allow their pups to cling to their chest after birth so they can be cleaned off and nurse," the zoo said. "Xena and her pup will spend time together over the next few months as the pup grows."

The zoo said the pup might eventually "join Xena during presentations at Wildlife Explorers Basecamp."

