Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 12, 2025 / 4:06 PM

Maryland man wins his second big lottery prize in 3 years

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won a $46,849.50 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game just three years after winning over $30,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
A Maryland man won a $46,849.50 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game just three years after winning over $30,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man with a favorite set of horses in the lottery's Racetrax virtual racing game scored a five-figure prize for the second time.

The Montgomery County man told Maryland Lottery officials he always places his Racetrax bets on the long-odds horses 10, 11 and 12.

Advertisement

The player said he was on the verge of giving the game up for good after a year-long losing streak when he bought a ticket from Olney Beer & Wine on Village Center Drive in Olney on March 6.

"I figured, I'm going to play it for one last time," the man recalled.

His choice paid off with a $46,849.50 prize.

The player previously scored a prize of just over $30,000 by betting on the same virtual horses in 2022.

The winner said his plans for his latest winnings include sharing with his daughter and grandchildren, putting some money into savings and holding a celebratory seafood dinner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Antique ambulance's 3,200-mile trip breaks world record
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Antique ambulance's 3,200-mile trip breaks world record
March 12 (UPI) -- The oldest licensed ambulance in the United States earned a Guinness World Record when two men drove it more than 3,200 miles from Hollywood, Calif., to Hollywood, Fla.
Dog rescued from Ohio River in Pittsburgh
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Dog rescued from Ohio River in Pittsburgh
March 12 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Pittsburgh came to the rescue of a dog that fell over a hillside and wound up in the Ohio River.
Doctors note increase in cases of glue mistaken for eye drops
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Doctors note increase in cases of glue mistaken for eye drops
March 12 (UPI) -- Doctors with a Colorado hospital system are urging eye drop users to read labels carefully after noting an uptick in cases of people accidentally putting glue into their eyes.
African serval captured after 2 days on the loose in Oklahoma
Odd News // 3 hours ago
African serval captured after 2 days on the loose in Oklahoma
March 12 (UPI) -- An exotic African serval cat was safely returned home after a days-long search involving social media and a number of concerned neighbors.
Gamer beats 'Super Mario Bros.' in 4 minutes, 54.565 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gamer beats 'Super Mario Bros.' in 4 minutes, 54.565 seconds
March 11 (UPI) -- A dedicated gamer broke a Guinness World Record by beating 1985's classic "Super Mario Bros." with a time of 4 minutes and 54.565 seconds.
Maryland woman changes routine, wins $248,208 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman changes routine, wins $248,208 lottery jackpot
March 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who felt like her favorite lottery game was letting her down decided to mix up her routine and ended up winning $248,208.
Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets
Odd News // 1 day ago
Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets
March 11 (UPI) -- Air India is urging travelers to "use lavatories only for purposes they are meant for" after a flight to Delhi returned to Chicago due to eight of its 12 toilets becoming clogged.
Wedge-shaped 'pie house' sells for $350,000 in Chicago suburb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wedge-shaped 'pie house' sells for $350,000 in Chicago suburb
March 11 (UPI) -- An unusual Illinois home dubbed the "pie house" due to its wedge shape sold for $350,000 shortly after being put on the market.
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue cat from car engine
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania firefighters rescue cat from car engine
March 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania responded to a neighborhood for an unusual rescue when a resident discovered a cat hiding under the hood of a car.
4-year-old calls 911 to report 'mom ate his ice cream'
Odd News // 1 day ago
4-year-old calls 911 to report 'mom ate his ice cream'
March 11 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy called 911 to report his "mom was being bad" by eating his ice cream.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets
Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets
North Carolina man's prediction comes true with $100,000 lottery prize
North Carolina man's prediction comes true with $100,000 lottery prize
Wedge-shaped 'pie house' sells for $350,000 in Chicago suburb
Wedge-shaped 'pie house' sells for $350,000 in Chicago suburb
4-year-old calls 911 to report 'mom ate his ice cream'
4-year-old calls 911 to report 'mom ate his ice cream'
London comedy club bans audience members with 'frozen faces from Botox'
London comedy club bans audience members with 'frozen faces from Botox'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement