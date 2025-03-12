Maryland man wins his second big lottery prize in 3 years

A Maryland man won a $46,849.50 prize from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game just three years after winning over $30,000 from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man with a favorite set of horses in the lottery's Racetrax virtual racing game scored a five-figure prize for the second time. The Montgomery County man told Maryland Lottery officials he always places his Racetrax bets on the long-odds horses 10, 11 and 12. Advertisement

The player said he was on the verge of giving the game up for good after a year-long losing streak when he bought a ticket from Olney Beer & Wine on Village Center Drive in Olney on March 6.

"I figured, I'm going to play it for one last time," the man recalled.

His choice paid off with a $46,849.50 prize.

The player previously scored a prize of just over $30,000 by betting on the same virtual horses in 2022.

The winner said his plans for his latest winnings include sharing with his daughter and grandchildren, putting some money into savings and holding a celebratory seafood dinner.