Maryland man wins his second big lottery prize in 3 years

The player said he was on the verge of giving the game up for good after a year-long losing streak when he bought a ticket from Olney Beer & Wine on Village Center Drive in Olney on March 6.
"I figured, I'm going to play it for one last time," the man recalled.
His choice paid off with a $46,849.50 prize.
The player previously scored a prize of just over $30,000 by betting on the same virtual horses in 2022.
The winner said his plans for his latest winnings include sharing with his daughter and grandchildren, putting some money into savings and holding a celebratory seafood dinner.