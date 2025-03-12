Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 12 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Pittsburgh came to the rescue of a dog that fell over a hillside and wound up in the Ohio River.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the EMS and River Rescue team, made up of EMS personnel and police, were called out to the Ohio River in the West Carson Street area.

The team found a dog had fallen over a hillside into the river, near a few tied-up barges.

"The animal's owner, assisted by bystanders, had attempted to get the dog out of the water for nearly 30 minutes without success," the department said.

The River Rescue team navigated their boat between the barges until they were close enough for a paramedic to jump into the water and swim over to the dog.

The canine was brought about the vessel and found to be uninjured, aside from being cold and wet.

Animal Care & Control personnel were then able to reunite the soggy canine with its owners.