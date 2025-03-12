Trending
Odd News
March 12, 2025 / 4:27 PM

Antique ambulance's 3,200-mile trip breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
March 12 (UPI) -- The oldest licensed ambulance in the United States earned a Guinness World Record when two men drove it more than 3,200 miles from Hollywood, Calif., to Hollywood, Fla.

The 1972 Cadillac ambulance took the cross-country journey with a team from Symbiosis Ambulance and Axene Continuing Education, an emergency medical service non-profit.

The team said their journey, which began March 1 and came to a close Monday, aimed to raise awareness of the importance of emergency medical services education.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the 3,233-mile drive was a new record for the longest journey by ambulance.

The Axene Continuing Education team celebrated the end of their drive by holding an EKG training session with Hollywood Firefighters and EMS personnel.

