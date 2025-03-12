Trending
March 12, 2025 / 12:52 PM

African serval captured after 2 days on the loose in Oklahoma

By Ben Hooper
March 12 (UPI) -- An exotic African serval cat was safely returned home after a days-long search involving social media and a number of concerned neighbors.

Edmond resident Shanna Honeycutt-Akram said her 35-pound pet, named Jalapeño, was able to push his door open when it failed to latch properly on Sunday and wandered out into the neighborhood.

Honeycutt-Akram and others posted about Jalapeño's disappearance on Facebook, and the posts garnered numerous comments and shares.

The pet owner said a neighbor spotted Jalapeño on Tuesday and was able to help trap him in a large crate.

Honeycutt-Akram said Jalapeño was not injured during his time on the loose and is now safely back at home.

"He was an entirely different critter as soon as he was back home! His enclosure is padlocked and we can all rest easy," Honeycutt-Akram wrote on Facebook.

