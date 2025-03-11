Wedge-shaped 'pie house' sells for $350,000 in Chicago suburb

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 11 (UPI) -- An unusual Illinois home dubbed the "pie house" due to its wedge shape sold for $350,000 shortly after being put on the market.

The home in Deerfield, a northern suburb of Chicago, was built in 2003, and initially drew the ire of neighbors who complained about its unusual appearance.

The house, which boasts 1,600 square feet of living space despite being only 3 feet wide on its short end, has since become a point of local pride for neighbors who have grown to appreciate its uniqueness.

The pie house includes two bedrooms, one upstairs and one in the basement, as well as 2 1/2 bathrooms, a paver brick walkway, a storage shed and a parking pad with room for up to four vehicles.

The listing included a set of brand-new stainless steel kitchen appliances.

The house previously sold for $300,000 in 2004, $284,500 in 2007, $260,000 in 2020 and $295,000 in 2021.

The pie house was featured on a 2020 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host joked the home was "the only thing in America that stayed skinny during quarantine."

The Village of Deerfield shared the clip on social media and hailed the pie house as a "local architectural gem."