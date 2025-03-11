Maryland woman changes routine, wins $248,208 lottery jackpot

A Maryland woman who found herself on a losing streak with her favorite Fast Play lottery game decided to give a different game a shot and won the progressive jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who felt like her favorite lottery game was letting her down decided to mix up her routine and ended up winning $248,208. The Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she usually goes for Mega Multiplier when she buys Fast Play tickets.

"Mega Multiplier has been very lucky for me," the player said, adding it had brought her "lots of wins, even big ones."

The player said she decided to give Mega Multiplier one last chance at the Hunt Valley Exxon in Cockeysville after a losing streak.

"I didn't want to give up on it, you know?" she recalled.

The woman's ticket turned out to be a dud, and she started to leave the store before having second thoughts.

"I stopped and turned back to the vending machine and looked for one more ticket to play," she said.

The player selected a Casino Royale Slots Fast Play ticket and scored the $248,208 progressive jackpot.

"I read the ticket closely and saw that on one of my spins I had three cash symbols," the winner said. "I just closed my eyes and started thanking god."

She said then prize money comes at the perfect time.

"I can now be completely debt-free and have a comfortable retirement. This is a tremendous blessing," the winner said.