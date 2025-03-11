Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets

|Advertisement
Once the plane landed, workers discovered the clogs had been caused by flushed items including plastic bags, rags and clothing items.
An Air India spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Times of India that the airline wishes to "urge passengers to use lavatories only for purposes they are meant for."
The spokesperson said the Chicago flight was only the latest in a series of toilet-clogging incidents on the carrier's Boeing 777s. They said employees previously addressed toilet clogs caused by "blankets, innerwear and diapers, among other waste."
The passengers on the Chicago-Delhi flight were provided with hotel accommodations and alternative flight options.