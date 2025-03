A 4-year-old boy called 911 to report his mother had eaten his ice cream "and needed to go to jail." A pair of Mount Pleasant Police Department officers convinced him to forgive his mother's transgression and replaced the frozen treat. Photo courtesy of the Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 11 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy called 911 to report his "mom was being bad" by eating his ice cream. The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department said on social media that two officers responded to a home where "a little boy called 911 saying his mom was being bad and needed to go to jail." Advertisement

The 4-year-old informed the responding officers that "his mom ate his ice cream and needed to go to jail for it."

The young boy eventually changed his mind about his mother's punishment, saying he now "just wanted some ice cream."

The officers returned to the home the following day "to surprise him with some ice cream after he decided he didn't want mom in trouble anymore."