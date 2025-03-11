Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 11 (UPI) -- A dedicated gamer broke a Guinness World Record by beating 1985's classic Super Mario Bros. with a time of 4 minutes and 54.565 seconds.

Niftski, an American gamer with multiple speedrunning records to his name, said achieving the record-breaking time was the result of years of playing the Nintendo Entertainment System game and hours of refining his technique to include every possible trick to shave off costly milliseconds.

"I cannot stress how important it is to obey the saying 'practice makes perfect,'" he told Guinness World Records. "I spend at least 90% of my time practicing and 10% of my time doing speedruns, which I believe is a good reason why I've made it so far in this game."

His speedrun attempt in January ended with a time of 4 minutes and 54.565 seconds, earning him the title for fastest completion of Super Mario Bros. (Any%).

Niftski, who used an emulator and a computer keyboard for his attempt, said he is still not quite satisfied with his time.

"I have a lot of ambition to lower the Super Mario Bros. Any% world record to at least a 4:54.3 before I am fully satisfied," he said. "For context, my latest Any% world record was a 4:54.565, and the absolute perfect time you can get in this game is a 4:54.265. This means that if I were to achieve this goal, the world record would be about .3 seconds off of absolute perfection."