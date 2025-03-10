Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 10 (UPI) -- Traffic was interrupted on a busy Florida highway when a swan wandered out into the roadway and led police on a chase.

The Orlando Police Department responded to reports of a swan causing a traffic hazard on State Road 408, near Bumby Avenue, prompting a swift response.

Highway cameras recorded footage of police and community service officers chasing the bird through the traffic jam until they were able to grab hold of the feathered fugitive.

The swan was taken to the Lake Eola House for evaluation and rehabilitation.

"Although this swan doesn't appear to call Lake Eola home, we're happy it's now out of harm's way," police wrote. "Let this serve as another reminder to slow down and stay focused while driving -- you never know what you'll encounter on the road."

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said the swan was later returned to a flock in the wild.