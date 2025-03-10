North Carolina man's prediction comes true with $100,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I actually told my son two weeks ago, 'I'm going to hit a big one soon,'" McCall said.
McCall's prediction came true when a $30 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket he bought from Graham Grocery on N.C 54 in Graham turned out to be a $100,000 winner.
"It was just my usual routine," McCall said. "I go by that same store every day."
McCall said Millionaire Bucks is his preferred ticket because it delivered him a nice early holiday gift last year.
"Earlier in December I hit $2,000 on that ticket," he said.
McCall said his winnings will go toward paying bills and helping his family.