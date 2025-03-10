North Carolina man's prediction comes true with $100,000 lottery prize

Terry McCall won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket two weeks after telling his son that he was "going to hit a big one soon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man's prediction to his son came true when he scored $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Efland resident Terry McCall told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he recently started to feel like a major windfall was in his future. Advertisement

"I actually told my son two weeks ago, 'I'm going to hit a big one soon,'" McCall said.

McCall's prediction came true when a $30 Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket he bought from Graham Grocery on N.C 54 in Graham turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"It was just my usual routine," McCall said. "I go by that same store every day."

McCall said Millionaire Bucks is his preferred ticket because it delivered him a nice early holiday gift last year.

"Earlier in December I hit $2,000 on that ticket," he said.

McCall said his winnings will go toward paying bills and helping his family.