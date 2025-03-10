London comedy club bans audience members with 'frozen faces from Botox'

|Advertisement
"I've had numerous complaints from performers who find it increasingly challenging to gauge audience engagement and bounce off their reactions," Rothman said in a news release. "Comedy thrives on connection, and facial expressions play a huge part. We want people to laugh, cry, frown, sneer, but frozen faces from Botox impact the entire atmosphere."
Rothman said audience members will be submitted to an expression check at the front door to ensure their faces are able to move before being admitted.
"We hope trialing this ban will help move the needle and get facial reactions back into the room -- for the benefit of our comedians and the audience," he said.