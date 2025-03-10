London comedy club bans audience members with 'frozen faces from Botox'

The Top Secret Comedy Club in London announced patrons at its two venues will not be allowed to attend comedy shows if Botox injections have made their faces unexpressive. Photo by TungArt7/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 10 (UPI) -- The owner of a London comedy club announced he is banning audience members with Botox injections after performers complained about unresponsive faces in the crowd. Mark Rothman, owner of the Top Secret Comedy Club, said the business' two venues have decided not to allow patrons with Botox injections to be in the audience for comedy shows. Advertisement

"I've had numerous complaints from performers who find it increasingly challenging to gauge audience engagement and bounce off their reactions," Rothman said in a news release. "Comedy thrives on connection, and facial expressions play a huge part. We want people to laugh, cry, frown, sneer, but frozen faces from Botox impact the entire atmosphere."

Rothman said audience members will be submitted to an expression check at the front door to ensure their faces are able to move before being admitted.

"We hope trialing this ban will help move the needle and get facial reactions back into the room -- for the benefit of our comedians and the audience," he said.