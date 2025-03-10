Trending
March 10, 2025 / 1:43 PM

Skiers, snowboarders attempt to cross 80-foot pond

By Ben Hooper
March 10 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania resort gave skiers and snowboarders the chance to win season passes -- and all they had to do was make it across a pond.

The Bear Creek Mountain Resort shared a video to social media showing employees creating an artificial pond at the bottom of an incline for the pond skimming competition, part of the resort's annual Spring Fling celebration.

Skiers and snowboarders were invited to make attempts to skim across the 80-foot pond Sunday for the chance to win free season passes for the next ski season.

Video from the four-hour event shows skiers and snowboarders making their best efforts to get across the water, with several managing to make it all the way across without getting too wet.

