Reality TV series leads Washington woman to $250,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"The show just happens to profile a lot of people who win playing $10 scratch games, so I figured that should be the type of ticket I buy," Fernandez said. "There was a sparkly new $10 ticket that caught my eye, and that's the one I bought. Turned out I picked right!"
Fernandez selected a pair of Diamond Crossword tickets from a lottery vending machine at Walmart on North Colton Street in Spokane.
"At first, I counted 10 complete words, which is $1,000 prize and that's pretty cool since the most I'd ever won before is maybe $150," Fernandez said. "Then I kept looking and found an eleventh word, which meant a $5,000 prize. I was so excited that I called my husband, and we planned to celebrate later that night with a nice dinner."
She said it wasn't until a clerk at her local Safeway store scanned the ticket that she discovered she had missed some words and had actually won a $250,000 prize.
"He didn't actually say the amount out loud," the player said. "I just put the ticket and slip in my purse and drove off. It wasn't until I got to the mall and walked into the lottery store that I looked at the slip and nearly fainted when I saw that it said $250,000 on it. I guess that twelfth word was somewhere on the ticket after all!"
Fernandez said she and her husband were already in the market for a new house, and the big prize will allow her to buy a "dream home" of her own.