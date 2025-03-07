Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 7, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Entangled dog rescued from edge of Florida river

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers teamed up in Florida to rescue a runaway dog found stranded on the edge of a river with his leash and collar entangled in a tree.

Sumter County Fire & EMS said on social media that personnel responded alongside Sumter County Animal Services when multiple calls came in from concerned boaters who spotted a dog "tangled in a tree, trapped by its collar and leash, unable to free itself from the water's edge."

Advertisement

Rescuers determined they could not reach the dog, later identified as Blackie, from the shore, so a plan was made to reach the canine by boat.

"The team carefully freed him from the entangled leash, secured him safely, and transported him back to the staging area," the post said.

Blackie, who was "miraculously unharmed despite being missing for about a week," was scanned for a microchip, which allowed rescuers to identify his owner and facilitate a happy reunion.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reality TV series leads Washington woman to $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Reality TV series leads Washington woman to $250,000 lottery prize
March 7 (UPI) -- A Washington woman said analyzing the habits of lottery winners from a reality TV show led to her winning her own $250,000 prize.
Indian teen with 'werewolf syndrome' earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Indian teen with 'werewolf syndrome' earns Guinness World Record
March 7 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old from India was awarded the Guinness World Record for the hairiest face on a person when officials determined he had 201.72 hairs per square centimeter of skin.
'Bernice' the duck apprehended after breaking into Georgia jail
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'Bernice' the duck apprehended after breaking into Georgia jail
March 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia rushed into action when a jail break-in was perpetrated by a "white female" suspect: a duck.
Canadian man eats 25 Carolina reaper peppers in under 5 minutes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian man eats 25 Carolina reaper peppers in under 5 minutes
March 6 (UPI) -- An iron-stomached speed eater broke a Guinness World Record by eating 25 Carolina reaper chili peppers in 4 minutes and 36.26 seconds.
Michigan police help round up 15 escaped horses
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan police help round up 15 escaped horses
March 6 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies responded in Michigan's Kent County after 15 horses absconded from a barn and went out for a run, with some of them making their way onto a highway.
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
March 6 (UPI) -- A single Flamin' Hot Cheeto said to be shaped like a Charizard from the Pokémon franchise was auctioned for $87,840.
Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree
Odd News // 1 day ago
Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree
March 6 (UPI) -- An Arizona zoo opened late due to a 3-year-old giraffe escaping from her enclosure to make a meal out of a nearby tree.
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Odd News // 2 days ago
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
March 5 (UPI) -- Photos of a giraffe traveling in the bed of a pickup truck near Detroit went viral on social media, and the animal turned out to be quite real -- albeit deceased.
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Odd News // 2 days ago
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
March 5 (UPI) -- The world's first -- and possibly only -- orchestra to exclusively make music from vegetable instruments was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing 344 concerts over the course of 27 years.
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said winning coupons for free lottery tickets resulted in her winning a $500,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian man eats 25 Carolina reaper peppers in under 5 minutes
Canadian man eats 25 Carolina reaper peppers in under 5 minutes
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement