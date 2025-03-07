Trending
March 7, 2025 / 12:28 PM

'Bernice' the duck apprehended after breaking into Georgia jail

By Ben Hooper
A duck was apprehended after trespassing at the Polk County Jail in Georgia. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Georgia Sheriff's Office/Facebook
1 of 2 | A duck was apprehended after trespassing at the Polk County Jail in Georgia. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Georgia Sheriff's Office/Facebook

March 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia rushed into action when a jail break-in was perpetrated by a "white female" suspect: a duck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said on social media that "a white female was discovered inside the perimeter fence at the Polk County Jail" about 7:43 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, a duck, "attempted to go over the perimeter fence in an attempt to escape capture," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies cornered the duck to keep her from being injured by the razor wire on the perimeter fence.

"She could not tell us where she came from or how she got here, but we did notice she had an injured foot," the post said. "We were able to call for backup and after a lengthy standoff involving two agencies, we were able to take her into custody."

Polk County Animal Control assisted with the capture of the jail trespasser.

The ducked, dubbed Bernice, was transported to a new home on Derek Tilley's farm, the sheriff's office said.

