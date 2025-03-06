View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 6 (UPI) -- An iron-stomached speed eater broke a Guinness World Record by eating 25 Carolina reaper chili peppers in 4 minutes and 36.26 seconds. Mike Jack, a Canadian YouTuber famous for his high tolerance for spicy food, broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat 25 Carolina reaper chili peppers at Goatfest in Kitchener, Ontario. Advertisement Carolina reapers have a Scoville Heat Units measurement of about 1,641,183, compared to about 4,000-8,500 for the average jalapeno pepper. Reapers were considered the hottest chili peppers in the world until the debut of "Pepper X" last year. "I might make it look a little easier than it is but I'm burning up here, I really feel it," Jack told Guinness World Records. "The peppers, they really hurt a lot." Jack holds multiple Guinness World Records titles, but not all of them are spice related -- he broke a record last year by drinking a Capri Sun juice pouch in 21.71 seconds using a paper straw. Read More Michigan police help round up 15 escaped horses Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840 Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree