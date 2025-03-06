Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 6, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Canadian man eats 25 Carolina reaper peppers in under 5 minutes

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 6 (UPI) -- An iron-stomached speed eater broke a Guinness World Record by eating 25 Carolina reaper chili peppers in 4 minutes and 36.26 seconds.

Mike Jack, a Canadian YouTuber famous for his high tolerance for spicy food, broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat 25 Carolina reaper chili peppers at Goatfest in Kitchener, Ontario.

Advertisement

Carolina reapers have a Scoville Heat Units measurement of about 1,641,183, compared to about 4,000-8,500 for the average jalapeno pepper. Reapers were considered the hottest chili peppers in the world until the debut of "Pepper X" last year.

"I might make it look a little easier than it is but I'm burning up here, I really feel it," Jack told Guinness World Records. "The peppers, they really hurt a lot."

Jack holds multiple Guinness World Records titles, but not all of them are spice related -- he broke a record last year by drinking a Capri Sun juice pouch in 21.71 seconds using a paper straw.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michigan police help round up 15 escaped horses
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Michigan police help round up 15 escaped horses
March 6 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies responded in Michigan's Kent County after 15 horses absconded from a barn and went out for a run, with some of them making their way onto a highway.
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
March 6 (UPI) -- A single Flamin' Hot Cheeto said to be shaped like a Charizard from the Pokémon franchise was auctioned for $87,840.
Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree
March 6 (UPI) -- An Arizona zoo opened late due to a 3-year-old giraffe escaping from her enclosure to make a meal out of a nearby tree.
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
March 5 (UPI) -- Photos of a giraffe traveling in the bed of a pickup truck near Detroit went viral on social media, and the animal turned out to be quite real -- albeit deceased.
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
March 5 (UPI) -- The world's first -- and possibly only -- orchestra to exclusively make music from vegetable instruments was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing 344 concerts over the course of 27 years.
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said winning coupons for free lottery tickets resulted in her winning a $500,000 prize.
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
March 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Jersey came to the rescue of a pink runaway poodle who jumped into the Passaic River and made her way to an island.
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
March 5 (UPI) -- A 34-foot sailboat that washed up on the beach at the Jersey Shore has become an unlikely social media celebrity and tourist attraction.
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
March 5 (UPI) -- Chaos briefly erupted at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas when a heifer escaped from its handlers and took off running.
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
March 4 (UPI) -- A Syrian ballet dancer got into the split position and balanced on a pair of ATVs for a ride lasting 1,541 feet, 11 inches to break a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Pokémon-shaped Flamin' Hot Cheeto sells for $87,840
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement