March 6 (UPI) -- An Arizona zoo opened late due to a 3-year-old giraffe escaping from her enclosure to make a meal out of a nearby tree. The Reid Park Zoo in Tucson said Msituni, a giraffe who has only been at the zoo a short time, was found outside her enclosure just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Advertisement "Msituni was calm throughout this time," the zoo said on social media. "She stayed in one place, looking around and snacking on a nearby mesquite tree." The giraffe eventually returned to her habitat on her own. The zoo's opening was delayed for about an hour and a half as a result of the escape. "There will be short-term modifications made before Msituni is able to be back on habitat and those modifications began immediately following the incident," the post said. "Longer-term permanent modifications will be made as well to accommodate Msituni's athletic and curious nature."