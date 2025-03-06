Trending
March 6, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Giraffe escapes Arizona zoo enclosure to snack on tree

By Ben Hooper
March 6 (UPI) -- An Arizona zoo opened late due to a 3-year-old giraffe escaping from her enclosure to make a meal out of a nearby tree.

The Reid Park Zoo in Tucson said Msituni, a giraffe who has only been at the zoo a short time, was found outside her enclosure just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"Msituni was calm throughout this time," the zoo said on social media. "She stayed in one place, looking around and snacking on a nearby mesquite tree."

The giraffe eventually returned to her habitat on her own.

The zoo's opening was delayed for about an hour and a half as a result of the escape.

"There will be short-term modifications made before Msituni is able to be back on habitat and those modifications began immediately following the incident," the post said. "Longer-term permanent modifications will be made as well to accommodate Msituni's athletic and curious nature."

