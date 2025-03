A Flamin' Hot Cheeto shaped like a Charizard from the "Pokémon" franchise sold for $87,840 at auction. Photo courtesy of Goldin

March 6 (UPI) -- A single Flamin' Hot Cheeto said to be shaped like a Charizard from the Pokémon anime and gaming franchise was auctioned for $87,840. The Goldin auction house said the oddly-sculpted snack, dubbed "Cheetozard," opened bidding at $250 in February and was sold to an unnamed bidder for $72,000 plus a buyer's premium -- a total $87,840.

The 3-inch-long Cheeto is affixed to a custom "Cheetozard" Pokémon card and encased in a transparent box.

Goldin said the Cheeto was discovered and preserved by sports memorabilia company 1st & Goal Collectibles sometime between 2018 and 2022. Images of the snack went viral on social media in 2024.