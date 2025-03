Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 5 (UPI) -- Chaos briefly erupted at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas when a heifer escaped from its handlers and took off running.

The Houston Police Officer's Union shared a video on social media showing the bovine fleeing from the rodeo grounds, with a pursuer falling to the ground.

Advertisement

"Houston, we have a problem," police wrote.

The post said the cow was last seen running north, toward Old Spanish Trail.

A spokesperson for the rodeo said the cow was only on the loose for about five minutes before being rounded up just past the guard gate at NRG Stadium.

The representative said there were no injuries to humans or bovines.