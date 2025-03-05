Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Jersey came to the rescue of a pink runaway poodle who jumped into the Passaic River and made her way to an island.

The Garfield Police Department said the poodle, named Molly, was seen running loose in the area of River Drive and Lanza Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday, about 5 hours after the canine's owner had reported her missing.

Police said Molly was easily identifiable by her fur, which had been dyed pink.

A police officer told WABC-TV that pursuing Molly was like "chasing cotton candy."

Officers engaged Molly in an hourlong chase through the area that ended when the dog jumped into the Passaic River and started swimming toward Clifton, N.J.

Molly ended up making a stop on a small island about halfway across the river and appeared to give up on swimming the rest of the way.

Clifton Firefighter Ladder Company 3 used a rescue boat to reach the island from Clifton and brought Molly back to the Garfield side of the river.

Molly, who police said was "cold, but unharmed," was safely reunited with her owner.