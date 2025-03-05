Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize

A Michigan woman's coupons for free lottery tickets led to her winning a $500,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said winning coupons for free lottery tickets resulted in her winning a $500,000 prize. The 73-year-old Wayne County woman told Michigan Lottery officials her journey to winning the big prize started with the online Spin to Win game. Advertisement

"I won some coupons doing the lottery's Spin to Win game and I used those to buy a few instant tickets," the player said. "When I scratched those off, I had $10 in winnings and used it to buy more tickets."

The woman said she used her winnings to buy a 20X scratch-off ticket from the Taylor Party Store on Telegraph Road in Taylor.

"When I stopped at the store, I asked the clerk what was lucky, and he told me that the 20X game was new, so I chose that ticket. When I scratched it off and scanned it with my lottery app, confetti started flying and I cried tears of joy," the winner recalled.

She said she plans to save her $500,000 prize for the time being.

"I feel like this was heaven sent. It feels so good to know me and my family will be alright," she said.