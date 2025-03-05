Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize

|Advertisement
"I won some coupons doing the lottery's Spin to Win game and I used those to buy a few instant tickets," the player said. "When I scratched those off, I had $10 in winnings and used it to buy more tickets."
The woman said she used her winnings to buy a 20X scratch-off ticket from the Taylor Party Store on Telegraph Road in Taylor.
"When I stopped at the store, I asked the clerk what was lucky, and he told me that the 20X game was new, so I chose that ticket. When I scratched it off and scanned it with my lottery app, confetti started flying and I cried tears of joy," the winner recalled.
She said she plans to save her $500,000 prize for the time being.
"I feel like this was heaven sent. It feels so good to know me and my family will be alright," she said.