Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 5, 2025 / 4:10 PM

Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman's coupons for free lottery tickets led to her winning a $500,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan woman's coupons for free lottery tickets led to her winning a $500,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said winning coupons for free lottery tickets resulted in her winning a $500,000 prize.

The 73-year-old Wayne County woman told Michigan Lottery officials her journey to winning the big prize started with the online Spin to Win game.

Advertisement

"I won some coupons doing the lottery's Spin to Win game and I used those to buy a few instant tickets," the player said. "When I scratched those off, I had $10 in winnings and used it to buy more tickets."

The woman said she used her winnings to buy a 20X scratch-off ticket from the Taylor Party Store on Telegraph Road in Taylor.

"When I stopped at the store, I asked the clerk what was lucky, and he told me that the 20X game was new, so I chose that ticket. When I scratched it off and scanned it with my lottery app, confetti started flying and I cried tears of joy," the winner recalled.

She said she plans to save her $500,000 prize for the time being.

"I feel like this was heaven sent. It feels so good to know me and my family will be alright," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
March 5 (UPI) -- Photos of a giraffe traveling in the bed of a pickup truck near Detroit went viral on social media, and the animal turned out to be quite real -- albeit deceased.
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food
March 5 (UPI) -- The world's first -- and possibly only -- orchestra to exclusively make music from vegetable instruments was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing 344 concerts over the course of 27 years.
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
March 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Jersey came to the rescue of a pink runaway poodle who jumped into the Passaic River and made her way to an island.
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
March 5 (UPI) -- A 34-foot sailboat that washed up on the beach at the Jersey Shore has become an unlikely social media celebrity and tourist attraction.
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
March 5 (UPI) -- Chaos briefly erupted at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas when a heifer escaped from its handlers and took off running.
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
March 4 (UPI) -- A Syrian ballet dancer got into the split position and balanced on a pair of ATVs for a ride lasting 1,541 feet, 11 inches to break a Guinness World Record.
Coyote rescued from between fence and wall at elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from between fence and wall at elementary school
March 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Mexico came to the rescue of a coyote found trapped between a wall and a fence outside an elementary school.
Man folds, flies paper plane in 5.12 seconds to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man folds, flies paper plane in 5.12 seconds to break world record
March 4 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker bested one of his own titles by folding and throwing a paper plane in just 5.12 seconds.
Opossum leads police on 'slow-speed pursuit' across California bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Opossum leads police on 'slow-speed pursuit' across California bridge
March 4 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol entered into an "extremely slow-speed pursuit" when an opossum was found trying to cross the upper deck of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.
Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
March 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in North Carolina came to the assistance of a 16-year-old blind and deaf dog who found himself trapped in a storm drain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement