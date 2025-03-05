Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 5, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Vienna's Vegetable Orchestra earns world record by playing with food

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 5 (UPI) -- The world's first -- and possibly only -- orchestra to exclusively make music from vegetable instruments was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing 344 concerts over the course of 27 years.

The 11-piece Vegetable Orchestra formed in Vienna, Austria, in 1999, when musicians of various backgrounds came together with the idea of carving veggies into instruments.

Advertisement

"It all started as a joke," founding member Matthias Meinharter told the BBC in 2019.

He said the founding four members had been signed up for a performance art festival in Vienna.

"We were brainstorming what we could do, and we thought: 'What is the most difficult thing to play music on?'" he said. "We were making soup together at the time, and one idea led to another."

The performers have now perfected the art of playing with their food. Their instruments include carrots carved into recorders and leeks into mandolins.

The orchestra was awarded the Guinness World Record for the most concerts by a vegetable orchestra after playing their 344th show.

The musicians said they carve fresh vegetables before every performance, as their instruments only last for about 6 hours before starting to rot or losing their shape.

Advertisement

Any unused vegetables are made into a soup to be served at the concert, and the spent instruments are turned into organic waste to keep the concerts eco-friendly.

The orchestra told Guinness World Records that only one subject is off-limits during their concerts: asking whether the musicians are vegetarians.

"No we are not. Don't ask again," they said. "We've heard this question 3 million times."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Viral photos show giraffe being transported in back of pickup truck
March 5 (UPI) -- Photos of a giraffe traveling in the bed of a pickup truck near Detroit went viral on social media, and the animal turned out to be quite real -- albeit deceased.
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan woman's free lottery tickets lead to $500,000 prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said winning coupons for free lottery tickets resulted in her winning a $500,000 prize.
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bright pink poodle flees from N.J. police, swims the Passaic River
March 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New Jersey came to the rescue of a pink runaway poodle who jumped into the Passaic River and made her way to an island.
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Abandoned boat on N.J. beach becomes unusual local attraction
March 5 (UPI) -- A 34-foot sailboat that washed up on the beach at the Jersey Shore has become an unlikely social media celebrity and tourist attraction.
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Heifer briefly escapes Houston Rodeo
March 5 (UPI) -- Chaos briefly erupted at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas when a heifer escaped from its handlers and took off running.
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
March 4 (UPI) -- A Syrian ballet dancer got into the split position and balanced on a pair of ATVs for a ride lasting 1,541 feet, 11 inches to break a Guinness World Record.
Coyote rescued from between fence and wall at elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from between fence and wall at elementary school
March 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Mexico came to the rescue of a coyote found trapped between a wall and a fence outside an elementary school.
Man folds, flies paper plane in 5.12 seconds to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man folds, flies paper plane in 5.12 seconds to break world record
March 4 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record breaker bested one of his own titles by folding and throwing a paper plane in just 5.12 seconds.
Opossum leads police on 'slow-speed pursuit' across California bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Opossum leads police on 'slow-speed pursuit' across California bridge
March 4 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol entered into an "extremely slow-speed pursuit" when an opossum was found trying to cross the upper deck of the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.
Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Blind and deaf dog rescued from N.C. storm drain
March 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in North Carolina came to the assistance of a 16-year-old blind and deaf dog who found himself trapped in a storm drain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
Ballet dancer balances on moving ATVs while doing the splits
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania waterway
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Toddler playing with old cellphone calls 911 for 'emergency doughnuts'
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Japanese park covering just 2 1/2 square feet is officially world's smallest
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Man wins over $200 in lawsuit over movie theater showing too many commercials
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement